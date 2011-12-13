'Boardwalk Empire' Season Finale Nets 3 Million Viewers

The season two finale of HBO's Boardwalk Empire drew 3 million viewers to its 9 p.m. airing this

Sunday (Dec. 11), a season high for the drama, according to HBO.

That's a 3 percent bump over the 2.9 million viewers thattuned in for the prohibition-era drama's season premiere in September.

With another 834,00 viewers watching its 11 p.m. replay, a

combined audience of 3.8 million viewers tuned into the finale that night.

A preview of HBO's new series Luck at 10 p.m. averaged 1.1 million viewers. The horseracing drama

from Michael Mann and David Milch stars Dustin Hoffman and premieres Jan. 29.