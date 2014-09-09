‘Boardwalk Empire’ Returns Steady in Final Season

HBO’s Boardwalk Empire returned Sunday for its fifth and final season even with last year’s premiere audience with 2.4 million viewers at 9 p.m.

With two replays added, the prohibition-era drama grew to 2.9 million viewers, down 9% from last year’s total audience, despite having one extra replay.

At 10 p.m. the first season finale of The Leftovers drew 1.5 million viewers, off 17% from the 1.8 million that watched the drama’s summer premiere, but in line with the series’ averages. A replay grew the total to 1.7 million viewers. The Leftovers’ gross audience for the season – including DVR plays, VOD and HBO Go – averaged 7.3 million viewers.