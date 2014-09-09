Trending

‘Boardwalk Empire’ Returns Steady in Final Season

By

HBO’s Boardwalk Empire returned Sunday for its fifth and final season even with last year’s premiere audience with 2.4 million viewers at 9 p.m.

With two replays added, the prohibition-era drama grew to 2.9 million viewers, down 9% from last year’s total audience, despite having one extra replay.

At 10 p.m. the first season finale of The Leftovers drew 1.5 million viewers, off 17% from the 1.8 million that watched the drama’s summer premiere, but in line with the series’ averages. A replay grew the total to 1.7 million viewers. The Leftovers’ gross audience for the season – including DVR plays, VOD and HBO Go – averaged 7.3 million viewers.