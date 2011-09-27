‘Boardwalk Empire' ReturnsDown 8%
The season premiere of
Boardwalk Empire was watched by 2.9 million viewers in its 9 p.m. airing
Sunday, down 8% from the HBO drama's season one average of 3.2 million viewers.
Repeat airings at 10 p.m. and
11 p.m. Sunday added an additional 971,000 and 623,000 viewers, respectively,
bringing the episode's total reach to 4.5 million for the night.
Sunday's episode was off
about 40% from Boardwalk's series debut last September, but this year had to face
stiffer competition from broadcast premieres.
