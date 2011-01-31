‘Boardwalk Empire,' ‘Modern Family' Take Top Honors at SAGAwards

HBO's Boardwalk Empire and ABC's Modern Family took

home top honors at Sunday evening's 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild

Awards, winning for outstanding ensemble cast for drama and comedy,

respectively. The ceremony was held at the Shrine Auditorium in

Los Angeles.

Modern Family's nod was their second nomination, but

first win for the award.

Boardwalk Empire's Steven Buschemi took home an Actor

for outstanding male actor in a drama series, his first SAG win.

Julianna Margulies won the SAG award for outstanding female

performance in a drama series for the second year in a row for CBS' The Good

Wife.

"I was overwhelmed, honestly, I was taken aback. Last year

it felt like the character was someone people related to, and in the sophomore

year, I think the writing has become more complex, more interesting," she told

reporters backstage of her win. "It's an embarrassment of riches."

Alec Baldwin picked up the award for best male actor in a

comedy series for his role in NBC's 30 Rock, while Hot in Cleveland's

Betty White won her first SAG award for best female actor in a comedy series

for the TV Land series.

Continuing their Emmy and Golden Globes trend, Claire Danes

took home an Actor for outstanding female actor in a TV movie or miniseries

for her role in HBO's Temple Grandin, while Al Pacino picked up the male

actor award in the same category for HBO's You Don't Know Jack.

Actor Ernest Borgnine was honored with the Guild's 47th Annual Lifetime Achievement award.

"There are millions of those in the world who would love to be in our

shoes," Borgnine said, speaking to his peers in the audience. "We are a privileged few who have been chosen to

work in this field of entertainment."

Before the ceremony began, SAG presented its award

for outstanding television stunt ensemble to HBO's True Blood.