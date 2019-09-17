Bloomberg, Vudu Sign Up for Xandr’s Community Market

Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising unit said that Bloomberg and Wal-Mart’s Vudu have signed up for Xandr’s Community marketplace.

Community lets advertisers reach audiences at scale in a brand-safe, privacy-protected premium video environment and is powered by Xandr’s technology and consumer insights.

Xandr wants other, non-AT&T companies to use its platforms to sell inventory and monetize content. Its competitors including Comcast and Google.

“Community is successful because of its partners and the premium content they produce every day,” said Brian Lesser, CEO of Xandr. “Together with our Community partners, we are helping advertisers reach interested consumers on whatever device they watch their favorite show. With Xandr’s powerful technology and unique consumer insights, combined with the best content in the world – Community is making advertising matter.”

Previously announced Community partners include several AT&T units including CNN, TNT, TBS, Otter Media and Warner Bros., plus A&E Networks, AMC Networks, Cheddar, Vice, Hearst Magazines, Newsy, Philo, Tubi and Xumo.

Xandr, which is holding its second-annual Relevance Conference this week in Santa Barbara, Calif., release funding of a nationwide study of 2,000 consumers and 500 marketers about the state of the advertising and media business.

Consumers said there are two ways to improve advertising. One is eliminating invasive ads that take over their screens or block content. The other is to reduce ad frequency. In the survey, 73% said seeing an ad too many times makes them dislike it.

The survey found that about 7 of 10 consumers acknowledge that content is part of their everyday routine and that they spend about four hours a day engaging with content.

The vast majority of consumers--81%--are using smartphones daily to engage with video, audio and written media. The majority (56%) are using those phones to stream content daily. If it didn’t affect their mobile data plans, they would increase the rate at which they stream.

A slim majority of consumers--56%--say they prefer an ad-supported experience. But consumers prefer to see ads that are personalized to them and specific to their interest, with about 60% saying they like ads that are for products that are similar to products they’ve explored in the past.

Speaking of relevance, 51% of consumers said a relevant ad must meet a current need when it appears. That presents an opportunity for advertisers, who say that budget limitations (38%) and consumer ad fatigue (33%) are the top two obstacles facing their campaigns.

Xandr said its survey indicated that success is determined by the quality of the ads, not the quantity.

The survey was conducted by Xandr in partnership with Kantar.