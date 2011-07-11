Bloomberg TV Tackles Murdoch Saga in Special

Bloomberg TV addresses Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. and its recent travails over voicemail hacking at its now-closed News of the World newspaper in Great Britain.

The one-hour special tonight (9 p.m. ET/PT) hosted by Margaret Brennan will include a roundtable of reporters and experts including influential former U.K. broadcasting regular Stewart Purvis and Felix Gillette, media writer for Bloomberg Businessweek.

The show will examine the challenges confronting Murdoch, the business impact of the NOTW scandal and what Murdoch stands to lose financially if he's unable to make the BSkyB deal materialize, according to the network. Bloomberg TV competes against News Corp.-owned Fox Business Network.