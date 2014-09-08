Bloomberg TV Launching 'With All Due Respect'

In October, Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, co-authors of the book Game Change about the 2008 presidential election, will be cohosting a new show about politics, With All Due Respect, and it has set itself a high bar. It is billed as a conversation about politics, but "free of phoniness and spin," which some would argue are baseline political currency.

In a promo for the show, Halperin describes it as a combination of a "taco bar and a sushi bar," and Heilemann describes it as a combination of "Good Times and Game of Thrones."

Game Change was an inside politics account that included some juicy bits about Sarah Palin's debate prep and dished on Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and John McCain, among others.

