Bloomberg Launching Global News Network On Twitter

Bloomberg Media and Twitter on Monday said they launched TicToc by Bloomberg a 24-hour, seven day a week global news network built on a social media platform.

TicToc is designed to target a young generation of mobile-first news consumers. Plans for the venture had been announced in May.

“We're seeing a shift in the media landscape today: more content companies are partnering with platforms to create hybrid businesses that better serve consumers and society. With TicToc by Bloomberg, we're fusing the best of Bloomberg and Twitter to build a fast and credible modern news experience," said Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith. "The launch of this new network further reinforces our strategy of driving innovation through exciting new products and services that touch a broad audience around the world."

TicToc will combine Bloomberg’s 2,700 journalists and analysts and Twitter’s distribution channel to provide a mix of live video and reporting, with breaking news and related conversation from Twitter users.

TicToc will be available on Twitter by following @tictoc or at twitter.com/tictoc.

"Twitter is where people go for breaking news, and now our global audience can turn to TicToc by Bloomberg at any time to see what’s happening in the world no matter where they are," said Anthony Noto, Twitter COO. "Combining the journalistic integrity of Bloomberg with the speed and global availability of Twitter makes this a collaboration we are really excited about."

Seven sponsors have signed on as the Founding Partners of TicToc: AT&T Business, CA Technologies, CME Group, Goldman Sachs, Infiniti, SAS, TD Ameritrade. TicToc will feature branded native content and unique integrations woven into the video programming, created by Bloomberg in partnership with each sponsor.

“We know how critical education and information are to the investing process. And, in today’s fast-paced world, consumers want the latest news at their fingertips, in their format of choice, from a source they trust,” said Francie Staub, managing director of integrated and digital marketing at TD Ameritrade. “That’s why we’re so excited to work with Bloomberg as it reimagines the mobile newsroom – leveraging cutting edge technology to help create a more informed, confident investor base.”



