Bloomberg Covers 'Economy' Election

Bloomberg TV has dubbed its election coverage Economy

Election 2012, and will start on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a special edition of Bloomberg Surveillance and continuing

coverage of what the business news channel dubs "the intersection of Wall

Street, Main Street and K Street," and specifically the "economic

impacts of an Obama or Romney presidency and the financial obstacles stifling

the nation's path to recovery."

The channel's primetime coverage will include correspondents

in Chicago, Boston, Washington, New York and "ground zero for the economy

election," Ohio.

Coverage will be across multiple platforms, including online

streaming, mobile and simulcasts on Bloomberg Radio on WBBR(AM) New York and

SiruisXM.