Bloomberg Covers 'Economy' Election
Bloomberg TV has dubbed its election coverage Economy
Election 2012, and will start on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a special edition of Bloomberg Surveillance and continuing
coverage of what the business news channel dubs "the intersection of Wall
Street, Main Street and K Street," and specifically the "economic
impacts of an Obama or Romney presidency and the financial obstacles stifling
the nation's path to recovery."
The channel's primetime coverage will include correspondents
in Chicago, Boston, Washington, New York and "ground zero for the economy
election," Ohio.
Coverage will be across multiple platforms, including online
streaming, mobile and simulcasts on Bloomberg Radio on WBBR(AM) New York and
SiruisXM.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.