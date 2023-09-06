Bloomberg Adds New Original Shows

Bloomberg Media said it is adding several new original programs this fall on tech, travel and culture topics, including a Bloomberg Businessweek-branded talk show starting next month and a weekly politics show later this year.

The publisher slash programmer is adding to the Bloomberg Originals stable of shows that launched in February with titles such as The Circuit with Emily Chang, Getting Warmer with Kal Penn, Next In Sports with Jason Kelly and Vanessa Perdomo and The Future with Hannah Fry. Two of the startups, Bloomberg Investigates and AI IRL, are returning for a second season. Shows are refreshed weekly on Bloomberg’s connected-TV app, on platforms such as Samsung TV Plus and The Roku Channel and on Bloomberg TV and BTV Plus, and on YouTube.

“Our robust lineup features some of the most talented journalists and thinkers at the intersection of business and culture,” Bloomberg’s head of original programming Kyle Kramer said in a statement. “We're launching smart, long-form programming that's designed for the streaming era and accessible anytime, anywhere. I'm excited to engage and build on our growing audience of over 30 million monthly.”

Here are the titles and Bloomberg-provided descriptions of the new shows and when they launch.

Exponentially with Azeem Azhar (September 6): Exponentially is a celebration of critical thinking that envisions a promising near-future, and an exploration of what's needed to make those visions a reality. Starting with the premise of what our lives might soon be like, Azhar and his guests place cutting-edge ideas under the microscope to see what's possible, and even likely.

Hello World (September 7): Hello World is a tech travel docuseries that follows Bloomberg Businessweek writer and best-selling author Ashlee Vance as he travels the world to engage with the most brilliant, audacious and controversial pioneers of science and technology. Through his unmatched access, Vance demystifies their advancements so viewers come to understand the reasoning and ultimate application of these innovative concepts.

Power Players (September 26): This documentary talk show hosted by Jason Kelly dives into the stories of influential sports figures who have translated their success from the high-octane world of athletics into the realms of investing, management and business.

AI IRL Season 2 (October 4): Jackie Davalos and Nate Lanxon draw upon their years of Bloomberg experience to bring insight into the rapidly developing world of AI. Each episode takes on a different theme from disinformation and science, to music and film, to politics and China. This studio-based discussion show brings the biggest guests in their respective fields and gives the audience an insight into how AI is impacting real life.

Max Abelson hosts 'The Businessweek Show' on Bloomberg Originals. (Image credit: Bloomberg Media)

The Businessweek Show (October 12): The Businessweek Show is the world’s first late night pop business talk show, spotlighting new ideas at the intersection of culture and business with the help of some very smart and curious guests. Hosted by veteran Bloomberg Businessweek contributor Max Abelson, the show will explore the themes and motivations behind some of Businessweek’s best stories.

Bloomberg Investigates Season 2 (November 7): Bloomberg’s signature documentary show will take viewers behind-the-scenes of feature journalism. Powered by the latest and most impactful stories in the newsroom, reporters will walk through the biggest enterprise stories on their beat through on the ground reporting, analysis and more.