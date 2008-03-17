Blogger Laid Off at WKRN

Political blog producer A.C. Kleinheider was laid off at Young Broadcasting station WKRN Nashville, Tenn., president and general manager Gwen Kinsey confirmed.

Like many Young stations, WKRN has been slashing payroll. Kleinheider, who ran the station’s VolunteerVoters.com microsite, was the latest victim.

“Like many cherished colleagues before me at the Deuce, I have fallen prey to those unfortunate media budget cuts you hear about all too often these days,” Kleinheider posted.

Kleinheider’s official title was Web editor/reporter. He’d been on the job just short of two years.