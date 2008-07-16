Block Named KGTV GM

Jeffrey Block was named vice president and general manager at McGraw-Hill’s KGTV San Diego, managing the ABC affiliate and its Azteca America partner.

He’s responsible for “the strategy and day-to-day editorial and business operations” of the stations and their digital properties.

“Jeff brings … more than 25 years of leadership in news and sales in competitive broadcast markets, leading initiatives to monetize digital properties, achieving strong growth in ratings and revenues and adopting new-media technologies,” McGraw-Hill Broadcasting president Darrell K. Brown said.

Block spent 18 years at Cox Television, including a stint as the station group’s digital VP. He was also general manager at KTVU Oakland, Calif.

A University of Michigan graduate, he starts in San Diego Aug. 4.