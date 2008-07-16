Block Named KGTV GM
Jeffrey Block was named vice president and general manager at McGraw-Hill’s KGTV San Diego, managing the ABC affiliate and its Azteca America partner.
He’s responsible for “the strategy and day-to-day editorial and business operations” of the stations and their digital properties.
“Jeff brings … more than 25 years of leadership in news and sales in competitive broadcast markets, leading initiatives to monetize digital properties, achieving strong growth in ratings and revenues and adopting new-media technologies,” McGraw-Hill Broadcasting president Darrell K. Brown said.
Block spent 18 years at Cox Television, including a stint as the station group’s digital VP. He was also general manager at KTVU Oakland, Calif.
A University of Michigan graduate, he starts in San Diego Aug. 4.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.