Block Communications Renews Nielsen Local TV Ratings Deal

Nielsen said it signed a multiyear renewal with Block Communications for local TV measurement.

"Block Communications has a long standing relationship with Nielsen, and we are happy to continue that partnership in our ever changing business," said Bill Lamb, VP, Block Communications.

The agreement covers WDRB (Fox), WBKI (CW) and WMYO (My Network) in Louisville; WAND (NBC) in Champaign - Springfield - Decatur; and WOHL (ABC), WOHL DT2 (CBS), WLIO (NBC) and WLIO DT2 (Fox) in Lima.

The stations in Louisville will continue to be able to use a suite of Nielsen data including local consumer data from Nielsen Scarborough as part of their ad sales efforts.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to renew our partnership and look forward to working with Block to help them maximize results for their advertisers by leveraging Nielsen’s suite of trusted measurement services,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive VP and managing director, Nielsen Local.