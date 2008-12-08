Blitzer Re-ups; King Gets New Realm

Wolf Blitzer has renewed his contract with CNN for at least another four years, while John King will get his own block of time on Sundays.



Blitzer, who has been with the network since 1990, is the network's lead political anchor and host of the daily, three-hour Situation Room.



"Wolf Blitzer will continue serving as its lead political anchor through the next presidential race," said the network in announcing the renewal.



In addition, John King, CNN chief national correspondent, has been named anchor of a new four-hour Sunday show at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. CNN said King got the four-hour block because of his "break-out" reporting during the election.



King's new CNN block will focus on the new administration, according to CNN, with the rest dealing with national and world news and current events. The block will incorporate Howard Kurtz' ‘Reliable Sources’ hour program.