‘Blindspot’ Gets Full-Season Order at NBC

NBC has picked up the back nine episodes of the first season of Blindspot. The heavily promoted drama, which is the first fall freshman to get a full season pick up, involves the mystery of a woman with no memories of her past, who’s found naked in Times Square with her body covered in tattoos. Airing Mondays at 10 p.m., it has averaged a 2.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.6 million viewers overall in live-plus-same day Nielsens.

Creator and writer Martin Gero is executive producer along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Mark Pellington and Marcos Siega.

Blindspot is a production of Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions.