Blatter’s Back? FIFA President Hints at Possible Re-Election

FIFA president Sepp Blatter, whose June 2 resignation caused HBO’s Last Week Tonight host John Oliver to chug a Bud Light Lime on air in fulfillment of a promise, has apparently gone back on his word. According to Swiss newspaper Blick, Blatter hinted that he could run for the FIFA presidency in December.

“Only those who know the past can understand the present and shape the future,” Blatter said at a function at a new FIFA museum in Zurich, according to Blick. “I have not resigned, but made my mandate available at an extraordinary congress.”

That last part refers to Blatter’s comments on June 2 when he said he would “lay down my mandate at an extraordinary elective congress,” where he would no longer be a candidate. It has been expected that the new vote would occur sometime in December.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.