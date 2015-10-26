Blangiardi Signs on With Fox Sports

Barbara Blangiardi has joined Fox Sports as senior VP, strategies and creative partnerships.

Blangiardi, previously a senior VP for Olympics marketing at NBCU, has been working as a consultant with Fox Sports and worked on the Fox’s World Cup and college football campaigns.

In her new role, Blangiardi will work to leverage opportunities to market with Fox broadcast affiliates, 20th Century Fox film divisions and television studios and Fox’s ad sales and marketing groups.

She will report to Robert Gottlieb, Fox Sports executive VP, marketing.

“We are pleased to welcome Barbara as a full-time member of the Fox Sports staff,” Gottlieb said. “Working in a consulting capacity for us over the last year, she has proven to be a valuable member of our team, and we are excited to welcome in someone with her creative and innovative abilities.”

Before NBCU, Blangiardi worked with River City Broadcasting, Cellular One and KING-TV, Seattle.