Blake Signs Contract Extension With Tennis Channel

Former top U.S. tennis player James Blake has agreed to a two-year extension of his contract with Tennis Channel.

Blake will expand his analyst role to more events, including on the French Open team in Paris for the first time.

The deal comes on the eve of the BNP Paribas Open in Southern California. Also added to the Paribas coverage is network commentator and tennis great Martina Navratilova and injured U.S. tennis player Sloane Stephens.

Stephens will be doing commentating work while she recovers from a foot injury. She will also be on the telecast of the Charleston, S.C., tournament in April, where she is the reigning champ.