Blake Shelton Sets OKC Relief Concert for May 29

Blake Shelton has organized and will headline a benefit

concert for the victims of the tornado that struck the Oklahoma City area

earlier this week.





The Healing in the Heartland: Relief Benefit Concert will

be held at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on May 29 and be

televised live at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also air on NBCUniversal cable nets

Style, G4, Bravo, E! as well as CMT on a live or delayed basis.





Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Vince Gill will also

perform, with additional guests to be announced shortly. The event will raise

funds for the United Way of Central Oklahoma May Tornadoes Relief Fund.





"Everyone has their way to help, and mine as an

entertainer is to perform to help raise money and awareness for this

tragedy," said Shelton. "This is why I want to do this special and

especially hold it in Oklahoma City, which is near ground zero."





R.A. Clark is executive producer. Rob

Paine is supervising producer and Gregg Gelfand is director. Gene Pack is the

writer for the special.