Blake Shelton Sets OKC Relief Concert for May 29
Blake Shelton has organized and will headline a benefit
concert for the victims of the tornado that struck the Oklahoma City area
earlier this week.
The Healing in the Heartland: Relief Benefit Concert will
be held at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on May 29 and be
televised live at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also air on NBCUniversal cable nets
Style, G4, Bravo, E! as well as CMT on a live or delayed basis.
Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Vince Gill will also
perform, with additional guests to be announced shortly. The event will raise
funds for the United Way of Central Oklahoma May Tornadoes Relief Fund.
"Everyone has their way to help, and mine as an
entertainer is to perform to help raise money and awareness for this
tragedy," said Shelton. "This is why I want to do this special and
especially hold it in Oklahoma City, which is near ground zero."
R.A. Clark is executive producer. Rob
Paine is supervising producer and Gregg Gelfand is director. Gene Pack is the
writer for the special.
