‘The Blacklist’ Renewed at NBC

NBC has renewed crime drama The Blacklist, bringing it back for 22 episodes in season five. The show airs Thursdays at 10. It focuses on the relationship between former FBI agent Elizabeth Keen, played by Megan Boone, and sketchy criminal Raymond "Red" Reddington, played by James Spader.

The cast also includes Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix and Ryan Eggold.

The Blacklist, which premiered in the fall of 2013, was created by Jon Bokenkamp; he’s an executive producer alongside John Eisendrath, John Davis, John Fox, Michael Watkins, Spader, Daniel Cerone, Lukas Reiter, Rick Orci and Dan Knauf.

NBC has not yet decided on the fate of spinoff The Blacklist: Redemption, which premiered in February. The show debuted at 0.8 in viewers 18-49, while its season finale last month posted a 0.7.