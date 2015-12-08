‘Blacklist’ Renewed at NBC

NBC has renewed crime drama The Blacklist for season four. Creator Jon Bokenkamp broke the news on a Blacklist podcast, and an NBC spokesperson confirmed it.

Season 3 continues Thursday, Jan. 7. While its ratings have suffered in the move from Monday to Thursday, The Blacklist, starring James Spader as a formerly most wanted criminal who now assists the FBI, and Megan Boone as a Bureau agent, remains one of NBC’s stronger dramas.

The Blacklist is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Davis Entertainment. Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, John Davis, John Fox and Michael Watkins are executive producers.