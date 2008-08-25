Blacker Heads New Telemundo Division

Telemundo has regrouped its digital assets under a new Digital Media and Emerging Businesses Division that’s headed by company veteran Peter Blacker. The division’s new executive vice president, Blacker will report to COO Jacqueline Hernandez.

The division was constructed to “fully leverage Telemundo and mun2’s original programming through custom branded entertainment, digital and mobile cross-platform solutions,” Telemundo said in a statement. “In addition, it will house the network’s digital and mobile properties including Yahoo! Telemundo, holamun2.com, International Digital Media and Telemundo Emerging Platforms.”

Blacker will also work with Telemundo stations to “define, executive and implement digital media tactics and revenue driving strategies in our local markets.”

Hernandez said Spanish speakers’ high adoption rate of new media prompted Telemundo to set up the division. “Research indicates that Hispanics over-index on digital and mobile usage," she said. "Such findings…provide the perfect formula for delivering a comprehensive media strategy. Peter’s leadership in this space continues to take Telemundo to the next level while further positioning the network as a major industry player that can produce and distribute top-tier content on all platforms to both our advertisers and audience."

Formerly Telemundo’s senior v.p. of digital media, Blacker added: “Our new organization will allow us to seamlessly harness the potential of Telemundo’s original programming for audiences and advertisers across platforms, devices and markets.”