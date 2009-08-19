Black Takes Over WGCL

KCTV/KSMO VP/General Manager Kirk Black is shifting to Atlanta to run WGCL. He starts August 24.



Both stations are owned by Meredith. Andy Alford is resigning as WGCL general manager.



"Kirk Black has repeatedly proven his ability to increase ratings and grow revenues during his career at Meredith,” said Meredith Local Media Group President Paul Karpowicz. “Atlanta is our largest market and we believe Kirk has the talent and determination needed to take the station to the next level.”



WGCL is a CBS affiliate. Meredith built a hub there earlier this year for master control, traffic and other functions involving WSMV Nashville and WHNS Greenville. More recently, WGCL pulled out of a content-sharing arrangement with the local Fox and Gannett stations after a six-week test.



Black, who spent eight years in Kansas City, will also continue to serve as a senior vice president of Meredith’s Local Media Group. His group-wide responsibilities include oversight of Meredith’s national sales operations in Chicago and Los Angeles and oversight of the hub in Atlanta.



Black, 42, is a 1988 graduate of Bowling Green State University. He is a member of the CBS Affiliates Board.