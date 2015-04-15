‘Black-ish,’ ‘Transparent’ Among Television Academy Honorees

The Television Academy announced Wednesday the honorees for the Eighth Annual Television Academy Honors.

Honorees include ABC’s Black-ish for its “Crime and Punishment” episode, HBO’s TV movie The Normal Heart and documentary Paycheck to Paycheck: The Life & Times of Katrina Gilbert, and ESPN’s E:60 episode “Dream On: Stories of Boston’s Strongest.”

Streamers got in on the action with Amazon’s series Transparent and Netflix’s documentary Virunga.

"These winning programs have made such a positive impact on society and everyone involved deserves to be commended on their significant contribution. These programs have enlightened viewers, prompted discussion, raised social awareness, and are sparking change," said Television Academy chairman and CEO Bruce Rosenblum.

Emmy Award winner Dana Delany will host the event at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills onMay 27.