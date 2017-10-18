‘Black-ish’ Spinoff ‘Grown-ish’ Debuts on Freeform January 3

Freeform will debut Grown-ish, a spinoff of Black-ish, January 3. The show comes from executive producer Kenya Barris and starts Yara Shahidi as Zoey.

On January 10, Freeform will debut Alone Together, a buddy comedy from executive producers Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, starring Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo.

"At Freeform, we are committed to our audience, and this past year, we refined our programming strategy to be a destination for trendsetting originals that champion youth culture," said Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform. "Our upcoming slate is our biggest, boldest and most diverse ever--we look forward to making each show its own event and delivering empowering and entertaining originals to our viewers."

Grown-ish shows Zoey from Black-ish heading off to college. Trevor Jackson and Jordan Buhat are also in the cast.

Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios.

Alone Together features comedians Povitsky and Aflalo as overlooked millennial misfits from different backgrounds trying to make it in Los Angeles.

It is created by Povitsky, Aflalo and Eben Russell, who are writers and executive producers. Samberg, Taccone, Schaffer, Becky Sloviter and Hunter Covington are also exec producers.