BitTorrent Makes Former CNN Producer Its News Director

Harrison Bohrman, a former writer and producer with CNN, has been named news director for BitTorrent News, a new endeavor from the file-sharing and video platform company.

Bohrman will be tasked with building the first news team for the live-streaming TV news service and will also head up production and development for BitTorrent News.

He most recently served as senior producer of creative development for the Vice TV network Viceland.

During his time at CNN, Bohrman won both Emmy and Peabody awards, and cocreated and produced the original series What the Week with Pete Dominick.