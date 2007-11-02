BitCentral Precis Installed at Nine Stations

News-production-server vendor BitCentral of Irvine, Calif. said its Precis end-to-end digital-news-production system was installed and deployed live at nine broadcast stations in the past few months.

Stations that used the Precis system to convert their news operation from tape to file-based production from July 24-Oct. 20 were: Raycom Media’s WAFF Huntsville, Ala., and WLBT Jackson, Miss.; Belo’s KMOV St. Louis; Hearst-Argyle Television’s WPTZ Plattsburgh, N.Y.; Montecito Broadcast Group’s KHON Honolulu; Chambers Communications’ KOHD Bend, Ore.; McBride’s WINK Fort Myers, Fla.; Journal Broadcast Group’s WTMJ Milwaukee; and Granite Broadcasting’s WISE Fort Wayne, Ind.

Precis is a nonproprietary, fully turnkey play-to-air digital-news-management system that delivers an integrated online archive with inexpensive commodity storage for standard-definition or HD video content. It integrates with the Avid iNews and AP ENPS newsroom computer systems and various nonlinear editing systems including Canopus Edius, Sony Vegas, Adobe Premier Pro and Apple Final Cut Pro.