Bischoff Hervey Entertainment, Paul Anderson Media Agent Partner on Radio Talk Platform

Bischoff Hervey Entertainment and Paul Anderson Media Agent announced Wednesday that they will partner on a weekly talk platform that features author and professional wrestler Eric Bischoff.

BHE and Paul Anderson will jointly develop, package and produce the effort with Anderson leading talks for the project's distribution and syndication.

The platform will feature Bischoff's views on multiple topics as well as multiple guests.

"I have always enjoyed the freedom and improvisational nature of radio, and look forward to bringing an unfiltered and unique perspective and conversation to the table," said Bischoff. "This is going to be a fun ride."

Bischoff is the author of Controversy Creates Cash and has appeared as an on-air character with Vince McMahon on WWE Monday Night Raw.

"Eric's proven reach across a broad spectrum of American households is no secret to broadcast networks and advertisers alike," said Anderson. "With the changing distribution landscape, from terrestrial to digital, focused and exclusive content is the gateway to success. Eric's background and magnetic personality make him uniquely suited to take advantage of the new opportunities in the spoken word format. I'm confident Eric will be embraced by an even bigger audience."