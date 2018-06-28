Brisk Iced Tea to Sponsor NBC eSports Tournament

NBC Sports said that Brisk Iced Tea will sponsor the annual Universal Open Rocket League eSports tournament, which will be live streamed by Twitch and YouTube.

NBC Sports Group will host the grand finals of the event—a joint venture with FaceIt—at its international broadcast center in Stamford, Conn., over the Aug. 24 weekend.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App will also provide live streaming coverage of the tournament’s regional finals and grand finales. They will also host all VOD content.

“Our goal with Universal Open Rocket League is to reach as many fans in the Rocket League and esports communities as possible,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, senior VP, NBC Sports Ventures. “Our live streams on Twitch and YouTube, aligned with streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, plus linear coverage on NBCSN, allow us to super serve the esports ecosystem with comprehensive coverage of Universal Open Rocket League.”

As presenting sponsor of the event Brisk, from a joint venture of PepsiCo and Unilever will debut a commercial featuring popular Rocket League casters Caleb “WavePunk” Simmons and Mike “Quinn Lobdell” Behrouzi. Brisk will also bring fans a special behind-the-scenes look at their favorite casters on air during the tournament

The brand is also serving Brisk Dual Force Guava Ginger Limeade exclusively to participating 7-Eleven stores this summer.