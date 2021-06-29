Biographical Series 'In Their Own Words' on PBS July 20

PBS presents three new In Their Own Words specials starting July 20. It will look at the impact of figures in recent history. Pope Francis, the first elected Pope from the Americas, will be the premiere episode. It will feature interviews with Vatican officials, NBC's Anne Thompson, and Austen Ivereigh, journalist and author of The Great Reformer: Francis and the Making of a Radical Pope.

Chuck Berry's episode will air on July 27 with interviews from his widow, son and grandson. Diana, Princess of Wales will premiere on Aug. 8 and will chronicle how she used "the power of her celebrity to change lives," PBS said in a release. John Travolta will be featured on that episode as well.

Three additional specials will premiere in the fall, profiling Jimmy Carter, Elon Musk and Angela Merkel.

Episodes will air Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS and will stream simultaneously on PBS.org and the PBS Video App available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung smart TVs and Chromecast.

A co-venture of Dalaklis Media and Prospero Media, In Their Own Words is produced by Lower Canada Productions Inc., in association with PBS, Documentary Channel, Rive Gauche Television and with the participation of Rogers Cable Network Fund. Executive producers are Chuck Dalaklis, Martin Katz and Karen Wookey. Bill Margol is executive in charge for PBS. Rive Gauche Television is the international distributor of the series.