Bio Orders Bristol Palin/Massey Docu-Series

Bio Channel has ordered a Bristol Palin/Massey brothers

docu-series from Associated Television International, David McKillop, executive

vice president, programming, A&E Network and Bio Channel announced Monday.

The ten half-hour episodes will follow Bristol Palin as

she moves her and her son Tripp to Los Angeles to live with her friends Chris

and Kyle Massey, while working at a small charity. The series, which marks the first

time the former governor's daughter will allow cameras into her personal life,

will air in late 2011.

"Bristol is the kind of personality Bio is drawn to,"

said McKillop. "Her personal life has been playing out in the media for several

years but this will be the first time she's opening up her real life, with her

son and her friends the Massey Brothers."

The untitled series is produced by Associated Television

International, with David McKenzie and Jim Romanovich serving as executive

producers. David McKillop, Tom Moody and Andy Berg will serve as executive producers

for Bio.