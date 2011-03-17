Bio Channel Sets Charlie Sheen Special

Charlie Sheen will be the subject of an upcoming Bio Channel

special airing Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

The one-hour Charlie

Sheen: Bad Boy on the Edge will follow the 30-year career of the recently

fired Two and a Half Men star and his subsequent bizarre behavior and media

offensive.

The special will include film and news footage, family

photos and interviews with 20/20's Andrea Canning, rock star Bret Michaels,

adult film star Capri Anderson and others. Drug rehab experts will also weigh

in on "the gravity of Sheen's current state of affairs to determine whether he's

in control, off the rails or simply on the brink of a major disaster."

Steve Cipollone, Kelly Ryan and Jordan Schwartz are

executive producers for Stage 3 Entertainment with Peter Tarshis, Tom Moody and

Rob Sharenow executive producing for Bio.