Bio Channel Sets Charlie Sheen Special
Charlie Sheen will be the subject of an upcoming Bio Channel
special airing Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET.
The one-hour Charlie
Sheen: Bad Boy on the Edge will follow the 30-year career of the recently
fired Two and a Half Men star and his subsequent bizarre behavior and media
offensive.
The special will include film and news footage, family
photos and interviews with 20/20's Andrea Canning, rock star Bret Michaels,
adult film star Capri Anderson and others. Drug rehab experts will also weigh
in on "the gravity of Sheen's current state of affairs to determine whether he's
in control, off the rails or simply on the brink of a major disaster."
Steve Cipollone, Kelly Ryan and Jordan Schwartz are
executive producers for Stage 3 Entertainment with Peter Tarshis, Tom Moody and
Rob Sharenow executive producing for Bio.
