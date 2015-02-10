'Billy on the Street' Heading to truTV

Comic Billy Eichner has signed a deal with Turner Broadcasting System to bring his series Billy on the Street to truTV, the network announced Tuesday.

Under the deal, new episodes of the fourth season of Billy on the Street will premiere on truTV, with reruns set to air on TBS. Eichner will also create half-hour comedy pilots for Adult Swim and TBS and half-hour specials for TBS and truTV.

Turner has also acquired the rights to broadcast episodes from the first three seasons of Billy on the Street, which were carried by Fuse.

"This deal is a great opportunity to tap into and expand the Billy phenomenon using the power of the Turner portfolio," said David Levy, president of Turner Broadcasting System. "No other media company has the assets and the reach—especially among Generation X, Millennials and Generation Edge viewers—to pull off this kind of multi-layered deal. The Turner networks are going to be the perfect home for Billy's brilliant comedic talents and his growing legion of young fans."

The fourth season of Billy on the Street, produced by Funny or Die, will premiere later in 2015.