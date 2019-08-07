Billy Joel, Martha Stewart, John Travolta on New Season of ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

The fifth season of Jay Leno’s Garage rolls on CNBC Aug. 28. There are eight episodes, and the guests include Billy Joel, John Travolta, Martha Stewart, Matt Damon, Keith Urban, Charlie Sheen, Tim Allen and Kevin Hart. Hart is in the season premiere, going for a ride “in one of the most outrageous off-road vehicles in the world,” said CNBC.

Leno hosted The Tonight Show on NBC from 1992 to 2009, and hosted The Jay Leno Show 2009-2010. He was a guest judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent Aug. 6.

“Jay Leno’s Garage takes fast and furious car fans for a high-octane spin across the country with a mix of stunts, reviews, celebrity interviews and challenges,” said CNBC. “As well as putting some of the world’s most amazing vehicles through their paces, Jay meets fellow car enthusiasts from whom he’ll discover the touching, hilarious and sometimes hard-to-believe stories that make these cars more than just rubber and metal. There’s no wheel Jay won’t get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the automobile.”

In the season premiere, Leno explores some of the world’s toughest vehicles. He puts Storm-chaser Reed Timmer’s “Dominator” stormproof vehicle to the test against a jet, meets some of the toughest drivers in the world (injured veterans who use high-speed racing as rehabilitation), and takes the world’s fastest armored car to the limit.

Jay Leno’s Garage is produced by Original Productions, a Fremantle company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Leno, Jeff Hasler, Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila, Brian Lovett and Abby Schwarzwalder the executive producers. Christian Barcellos and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.