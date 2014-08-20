Billy Crystal to Pay Tribute to Robin Williams at Emmys

Billy Crystal will pay tribute to the late Robin Williams during the Aug. 25 Primetime Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced Wednesday.

The tribute will take place as part of the in memoriam segment, honoring television professionals who have passed away in the last year. The academy also announced that Sara Bareilles will perform as part of the in memoriam segment.

Crystal and Williams hosted HBO’s annual Comic Relief fundraisers alongside Whoopi Goldberg. The two actors also starred together in the 1997 film Father’s Day.

Williams was found dead in his Tiburon, Calif. home Aug. 11, the victim of a suicide.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on NBC.