Billy Crystal to Headline FX Comedy Pilot

FX has ordered a pilot of a comedy series starring Billy

Crystal called The Comedians to begin production this summer.





Crystal will play a superstar veteran comedian who is

reluctantly paired with a younger, edgier comedian for a late-night sketch

show. The half-hour, single-camera comedy is produced by Fox Television Studios

and based on a Swedish format of the same name.



The Comedians is from showrunners/writers Larry

Charles (Seinfeld), Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and Ben Wexler (Community).

The three will executive produce with Crystal and Charles will direct the pilot.





"It truly is an honor to be in business with Billy

Crystal and Larry Charles, two of the all-time greats in comedy," said

John Landgraf, president and GM of FX Networks. "We have also wanted for

some time to be in business with Matt Nix, who has done such an amazing job

creating and running Burn Notice. They, along with Ben Wexler, are

an unbeatable team and we're incredibly excited about this project."





FX is preparing to launch new network FXX on

Sept. 2, which will focus on the adults 18-34 demographic and skew toward

comedy. The Comedians joins

previously ordered comedy pilots How and Why, from Academy Award winner

Charlie Kaufman, about a man who can figure out how a nuclear reactor works but

is clueless about life; and the animated Chozen, executive produced by Eastbound

& Down's Danny McBride, which follows a white rapper recently released

from prison looking for redemption.