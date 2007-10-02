Billy Bush Reups with Access Hollywood

Billy Bush, co-anchor of Access Hollywood, NBC Universal’s daily entertainment-magazine show, signed a multiyear deal to stay with the program.

Bush has been with Access Hollywood for nearly six years, and he has served as co-anchor with Nancy O’Dell since 2004.

"Since Billy joined Access Hollywood, he has been a pure moment machine," said Rob Silverstein, executive producer of Access Hollywood. "Beyond asking the tough questions and really knowing how to have fun, he is brilliantly creative and equally passionate about what we do at our show. I am thrilled that he is with us and look forward to years full of Billy moments and breaking news.”

In addition to his Access Hollywood hosting duties, Bush has covered the Athens and Torino Olympic Games; hosted red-carpet shows for the Oscars, Golden Globes and Grammys; and hosted a number of primetime shows and specials for NBC.