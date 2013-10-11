Bill Weir Joins CNN

Bill Weir, who just exited as Nightline coanchor, is joining CNN as anchor and chief innovation correspondent.

He comes aboard in November and will also work on developing new programming.

"Bill's range, sensibility and curiosity set him apart,” said CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker in announcing the hire. "He brings a unique storytelling style, perspective and sense of humor to CNN, and he will be a key player as we continue to expand our line-up."

"I'm ecstatic to join a team with such vast resources and such strong commitment to covering our world," said Weir.