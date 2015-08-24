Bill Simmons: New Name, New Sponsors for HBO Podcast

Bill Simmons, the former ESPN multiplatform talent who signed on with HBO earlier this summer, will debut his new podcast series Oct. 1, he revealed on Twitter. “New name, new sponsors,” added Simmons for his 4.57 million Twitter followers.

Under his new multi-year deal, which kicks off in October, Simmons gets a weekly talk show on HBO, which becomes his exclusive television home. The TV program debuts in 2016.

Simmons will also have a production deal with HBO while consulting with HBO Sports.

Simmons, who got his start blogging on Boston sports, departed ESPN in May when ESPN president John Skipper did not renew his contract. His podcast was previously titled The B.S. Report.