Bill Romeo Launches Post-Production Company Picture Shop

Bill Romeo, a 30-year industry veteran who recently served as executive VP of television worldwide for Deluxe Media, is launching post-production company Picture Shop, aimed at both broadcast and feature films.

Romeo will serve as president of the company, which will offer editorial, dailies and coloring and visual effects.

The company will be under the Picture Head umbrella, which also launched sound company Formosa Group.

“The timing for the launch of Picture Shop is perfect,” said Romeo. “I have wanted to create a company that’s focused on the talent and clients and that is exactly what Bob Rosenthal has done with Formosa. Bob and I previously worked together offering our clients both picture and sound post services and under this new structure, we’ll be able to serve the broadcast industry and content providers with end-to-end solutions within a creative environment.”