Bill Ritchhart Named VP/GM at WFFT

Nexstar Broadcasting Group named Bill Ritchhart vice president and general manager of Fox affiliate WFFT Fort Wayne, Ind.

Ritchhart succeeds Robert Blacher, who retires April 2.

Ritchhart starts April 3. He’s been at WFFT for eight years and most recently was general sales manager.

Nexstar senior VP and regional manager Timothy Busch said in a statement, “Bill and his team have successfully developed deep and extensive local relationships resulting in greater value for both our advertising clients and the Fort Wayne community at large. In addition, his years of broadcast-sales-management success and leadership have garnered the admiration and respect of his staff and the advertising community. As a result, WFFT has achieved consistent performance gains under his guidance.”

Added Ritchhart, “After following in the footsteps of a great mentor, I look forward to working with our staff to further enhance our leadership position in providing successful advertising solutions for our clients, while extending our track record of excellence in service that WFFT has become known for.”