Bill O'Reilly to Conduct Obama's Pre-Super Bowl Interview

Fox News host Bill O'Reilly will interview President Barack Obama from the White House during Fox's pregame coverage leading into Super Bowl XLVIII on Feb. 2.

It has been tradition for the Super Bowl pregame coverage to feature an interview with the current President. Last year, CBS Evening News' Scott Pelley did the honors.

This will be O'Reilly's third time interviewing Obama.

An additional taped portion of the interview will air on the following Monday's O'Reilly Factor. After the program, the entire discussion will be available online at www.foxnews.com.