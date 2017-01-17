Bill O’Reilly to Interview Donald Trump for Super Bowl Pre-Game Show

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly will conduct an interview with incoming President Donald Trump that will air as part of Fox broadcasting’s Super Bowl pre-game show on Feb. 5 as well as Fox News' Feb. 6 The O’Reilly Factor episode.

The interview, which will take place in the White House prior to the Super Bowl, will cover “an array of topics,” according to Fox News. Additional portions of the Trump interview will air on The O’Reilly Factor Monday evening, Feb. 6, said the network.

O’Reilly interviewed Donald Trump several times during the course of the 2016 Presidential campaign on The O’Reilly Factor, which stands as the top-rated primetime cable news show, averaging 3.5 million viewers, according to Fox News.

