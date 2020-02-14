Bill Murray Assists NBA Head Adam Silver at Tech Confab

At the NBA's annual tech conference Friday, part of the league's All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Commissioner Adam Silver showed attendees how a projector-equipped cell phone could turn a hotel ballroom into a reasonable facsimile of the United Center.

Helping Silver out by passing out hot dogs was comedian Bill Murrary, who starred with Michael Jordan in Space Jam.

Also on hand were the Bulls cheerleading squad--the Luvabulls--and mascot Benny the Bull.

The agenda included panels on leadership, streaming, personalization and improving the fan experience. Attendees included team owners, players, media executives and tech wizards.

[embed]https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1228367168192090112[/embed]