Bill McGoldrick Returning To USA Network

Filed at 2:18 p.m. EST on June 19, 2009

Bill McGoldrick is returning to USA Network as senior VP of scripted programming, the network says.

This is the second stint at the NBC Universal-owned cabler for McGoldrick, who served there in various roles from 1998-2005. He has served as senior V.P. of programming for Spike TV since leaving USA.

McGoldrick will be stepping into the role being vacated by Executive V.P. Jackie de Crinis, who is relocating to Hawaii. De Crinis will continue to manage programming and pilot production for USA as senior program executive.

Both McGoldrick and de Crinis will report to Jeff Wachtel, USA’s programming chief.

"Bill is a great friend and a phenomenal creative executive,” said Wachtel in a statement. “Bringing him back home to USA is something we've been trying to do ever since he left. It's a move that we feel will make one of the best network development teams in the business even better."

Wachtel added: “We’re also thrilled that Jackie will be able to combine a lifestyle change with continued great work for the network.”