Bill Maher Apologizes for ‘Real Time’ Racial Slur

Bill Maher, host of Real Time on HBO, apologized Saturday for using a racial slur while speaking with Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska during a live broadcast. The slur happened a little after 10 p.m. Friday.

HBO said Maher’s remark was “completely inexcusable and tasteless,” and that it would be edited out of future airings.

Maher said in a statement: “Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”