Bill Hader Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'

Bill Hader will be leaving Saturday Night Live after eight years on the series.

Hader, best known for playing such characters as Weekend Update correspondent Stefon, will exit after the season finale. The May 18 episode will be hosted by Ben Affleck.

This news follows the announcement that SNL castmate Seth Meyers will be leaving after the fall season to take over Jimmy Fallon's post at Late Night on NBC. Former castmembers Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg departed in 2012.

The New York Times first reported the news.