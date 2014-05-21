Bill Hader to Develop Series for HBO

HBO has signed former Saturday Night Live cast member Bill Hader to an exclusive development deal to create and star in a new series for the network.

It is not yet known whether Hader will develop a half-hour or hour-long series.

Hader was a member of the SNL cast from 2005 to 2013. He was nominated in 2012 for an Emmy for supporting actor in a comedy series for his work on the show.

News of the deal was first reported by Deadline.