Bill Dallman Tapped as Fox Sports 1 VP/News Director
Fox
Sports announced Thursday that Bill Dallman will serve as VP and news director
for Fox Sports 1, the national cable sports network debuting Aug. 17.
Dallman's primary focus will be to oversee the editorial format of Fox Sports
Live, the net's flagship news program. He will also manage the
newsgathering operations, working with Fox affiliates and its bevy of regional
sports networks. He will report to Rick Jaffe, senior VP of news.
Dallman has most previously served in the same capacity for Fox-owned KMSP in
Minneapolis/St. Paul.
"Bill is a tremendous addition to the news group and we are very excited
to have someone with his expertise involved with Fox Sports 1," said
Jaffe. "Bill is not only a great news man, but a creative thinker
who will bring a different perspective to traditional sports coverage.''
Fox has been vigorously staffing up for Fox Sports Live, which it hopes
will compete with ESPN's SportsCenter. Dallman's appointment joins other
announced hires: Andy Roddick as cohost; Jay Onrait and Dan O'Toole as the
primary highlight team; Don Bell as anchor; and Molly McGrath and Julie
Stewart-Binks serving as update desk and breaking news correspondents.
It is expected that Charissa Thompson, who cohosts ESPN's SportsNation,
will be named as Roddick's cohost.
