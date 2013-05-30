Bill Dallman Tapped as Fox Sports 1 VP/News Director

Fox

Sports announced Thursday that Bill Dallman will serve as VP and news director

for Fox Sports 1, the national cable sports network debuting Aug. 17.





Dallman's primary focus will be to oversee the editorial format of Fox Sports

Live, the net's flagship news program. He will also manage the

newsgathering operations, working with Fox affiliates and its bevy of regional

sports networks. He will report to Rick Jaffe, senior VP of news.





Dallman has most previously served in the same capacity for Fox-owned KMSP in

Minneapolis/St. Paul.





"Bill is a tremendous addition to the news group and we are very excited

to have someone with his expertise involved with Fox Sports 1," said

Jaffe. "Bill is not only a great news man, but a creative thinker

who will bring a different perspective to traditional sports coverage.''





Fox has been vigorously staffing up for Fox Sports Live, which it hopes

will compete with ESPN's SportsCenter. Dallman's appointment joins other

announced hires: Andy Roddick as cohost; Jay Onrait and Dan O'Toole as the

primary highlight team; Don Bell as anchor; and Molly McGrath and Julie

Stewart-Binks serving as update desk and breaking news correspondents.





It is expected that Charissa Thompson, who cohosts ESPN's SportsNation,

will be named as Roddick's cohost.