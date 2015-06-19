Bill Carter Joins CNN

Veteran New York Times TV reporter Bill Carter, who took that paper's buyout offer in 2014, has joined CNN.

Carter will be a contributor and analyst on media stories across CNN's TV and digital platforms. CNN points out that the move reunited Carter with another ex-NYT staffer, Brian Stelter.

Before joining the New York Times in 1989, Carter was a TV critic for the Baltimore Sun.

It will not be new territory for Carter, who has appeared on the network numerous times.